UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Provides Pakistan 3rd Cache Of $1 Mln Assistance To Fight COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Japan provides Pakistan 3rd cache of $1 mln assistance to fight COVID-19

Japan has decided to provide third cache of assistance worth $1 million to Pakistan through United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip the Pakistani people and Afghan refugees to fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Japan has decided to provide third cache of assistance worth $1 million to Pakistan through United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to equip the Pakistani people and Afghan refugees to fight against COVID-19.

Prior to this grant assistance, the government of Japan provided $2.4 million to Pakistan to support its efforts to combat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, including $1.6 million through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), $540,000 through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and $250,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

According to a statement by the Japan embassy here, the UNHCR will provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the on ground situation and on the request of the Government of Pakistan.

The support will boost Pakistan's capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly.

The assistance will also help in reducing and delaying the transmission of COVID-19.

Hence, minimizing serious illness and associated deaths due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, it will also strengthen the ongoing health services during epidemic peak period and will help in minimizing the socio-economic impact.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori, while appreciating the tremendous efforts of the Government of Pakistan has stated that the spread of COVID-19 has become a serious issue worldwide and it is now crucial for the international community to take necessary measures to address this disease. He further stated that the Government of Japan will continue to support the Government of Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic development cooperation.

The Government of Japan has also made a huge amount of contribution to Pakistan through UNHCR over the past 40 years which is over 160 million US Dollars and is committed to continue extending support to Afghan refugees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Japan Government Refugee UNHCR Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises secu ..

44 seconds ago

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

51 seconds ago

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directs power d ..

4 minutes ago

South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll

4 minutes ago

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vac ..

4 minutes ago

Germany to Extend Border Controls for 20 More Days ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.