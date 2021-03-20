UrduPoint.com
Japan Provides Rs. 6 Billion For Improvement Of Water Treatment In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:31 PM

Japan provides Rs. 6 billion for improvement of water treatment in Faisalabad

The government of Japan has extended its grant Rs. 6 billion for "Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad" aiming to increase the production capacity of the water treatment plant, transmission and distribution systems in Faisalabad city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Japan has extended its grant Rs. 6 billion for "Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad" aiming to increase the production capacity of the water treatment plant, transmission and distribution systems in Faisalabad city.

Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda has signed the exchange notes and record of discussions on behalf of their governments, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs here Saturday.

This is the third intervention by the Japanese government in WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) to address the issues being faced by urban cities in Pakistan.

The similar assistance was extended to Faisalabad for replacement of pumping machinery at in-line booster pump station and terminal reservoirs worth $ 13.4 million and to Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad worth $ 4.7 million.

Talking on the occasion, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division expressed that Pakistan values the reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries share mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs.

He further stated that Pakistan is one of the developing countries where the limited water resources are depleting drastically due to rapid population growth and increasing economic activities, and water is the core source of not only sustainability of life but also various developmental sectors such as health, agriculture, energy, urban and industrial development.

Therefore, Japan's assistance regarding water and sanitation is highly valued by Pakistan.

Japanese economic assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio economic uplift of Pakistan.

Meanwhile Ambassador Matsuda stressed that this is the single largest grant-in-aid from Japan to Pakistan this year.

And on a lighter note he remarked that instead of being known as the land of the rising sun, Japan may be called as a source of clean drinking water after this assistance.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief, Furuta emphasized that Faisalabad is the 3rd most populated city of Pakistan with population of 3.8 Million, limited water resources and ineffective water distribution network along with threats of industrial wastes and sewerage deposits flowing into the water supply pose serious environmental and health hazards.

This project will enhance the capacity of WASA Faisalabad in distribution of clean drinking water supply to the city. And this project will build the capacity of Punjab government to replicate the same model in other cities. Mr. Jabbar Anwar, Managing Director, WASA Faisalabad thanked the Japanese Government for providing this grant for uplifting the city's water supply system.

MD, WASA assured of quick implementation of this project so that the citizens of Faisalabad could benefit from this Japanese assistance at the earliest.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division appreciated the Government and the people of Japan for their support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

