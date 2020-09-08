Japan provides Yen 500 mln grant assistance in form of special vehicles, equipments

UrduPoint.com
The Japanese government on Tuesday extended grant assistance in the form of 29 special vehicles and equipments for Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Islamabad worth Japanese Yen 500 million

The assistance has been provided to the government under The Economic and Social Development Programme, said a press statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) here.

Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Japan, MATSUDA Kuninori inked the Exchange Notes, Record of Discussions and Agreed Minutes on Procedural Details on behalf of their respective governments.

Talking on the occasion, Secretary EAD said, Pakistan valued the bilateral and friendly relations with Japan and both countries shared common views on most of the regional and international economic issues.

Japanese economic assistance has played and would continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

He highlighted that grant assistance in the form of equipments for MCI was well timed keeping in view the needs of MCI, for which they were thankful to the government of Japan.

These equipments would enhance capability of MCI for safe collection and transportation of mix type of solid waste on daily basis.

The machinery and equipments shall also increase the capacity of MCI to address the challenges of sanitation arising out of rapid urbanization.

Japan offered to provide similar assistance for management/transportation of garbage/solid waste for Karachi.

He further appreciated commitment of Japanese Ambassador to extend technical support to help Karachi being worst hit during the monsoon season.

Japan was also acknowledged for its interest in helping Pakistan regarding disaster management, floods and earthquakes especially when floods predictions in the province of Punjab, KPK and Sindh are in offing.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division appreciated the government and the people of Japan for their support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.

