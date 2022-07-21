UrduPoint.com

Japan Removes Pakistan From COVID-19 Red List

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Japan removes Pakistan from COVID-19 red list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19.

"As a result of the efforts of the embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, the government of Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19," a statement of the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo said.

The new categorization will come into effect from July 27 onwards. The precautionary measures against COVID-19 will remain in place.

The embassy said the Pakistani community in Japan was being encouraged to remain vigilant against COVID-19.

