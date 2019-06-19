UrduPoint.com
Japan Self-Defense Forces Day Celebrated

Wed 19th June 2019

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda and Naoko Matsuda hosted a reception here on Wednesday to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda and Naoko Matsuda hosted a reception here on Wednesday to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Day.

Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, HI(M), Adjutant General, General Headquarters, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Colonel Mamoru Nanjo, Defense Attach, Embassy of Japan, represented the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

The reception was attended by the parliamentarians, senior civilian and military officials of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

The JSDF Day celebrates the establishment of the Japan Defense Agency and the inauguration of the Japan Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces on 1st July, 1954.

The Japan Defense Agency was upgraded to the Ministry of Defense in 2007.

In his welcome speech, Kuninori Matsuda touched upon the various aspects of the long history of Japan-Pakistan friendship while emphasizing the need for further collaboration as there are lots of potentials to develop between the two countries.

He said JSDF in collaboration with Pakistani forces carried out missions at the times of natural disasters and counter piracy operations in the waters off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, called CTF-151.

A unit of antisubmarine patrol aircraft, P30, and vessels from Maritime Self Defense Force participated in a multinational naval exercise called AMAN which was organized by the Pakistan Navy recently to advance mutual understandings, he said.0n recent development of Japan-Pakistan defense cooperation, Ambassador Matsuda informed that on Tuesday June 18, Japan and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation and exchanges and hoped that defense cooperation between the two countries would keep expanding further. On the same day, the seventh round of Japan-Pakistan Security Dialogue was held, where two sides exchanged views on security policies as well as regional and global issues, Ambassador Matsuda said.

