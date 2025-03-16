Japan Terms Pakistan As An Indispensable Country For Regional Stability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Professor Masayuki Masuda, Division head at the National Institute for Defense Studies (NIDS), stated that Pakistan has played a vital role in regional stability and is seen as committed to promoting peace amidst growing challenges.
Prof Masuda was speaking held at an international seminar organised by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) the other day.
He suggested that Pakistan and Japan, having both experienced significant human and economic losses due to conflicts and wars, were uniquely positioned to collaborate on promoting peace, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
Prof. Masuda also stressed that Japan’s "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" concept aimed to foster regional peace and prosperity, which aligns with Pakistan’s connectivity interests. He called for increased cooperation in areas such as telecom, AI, and climate change, which would benefit both nations.
Speaking on the occasion, NIDS Senior Fellow Masahiro Kurita clarified that Japan's growing cooperation with India, even within the QUAD framework, was primarily focused on political and economic cooperation, and should not impact Pakistan's security concerns.
He acknowledged that perceptions of Pakistan were influenced by its deepening relationship with China, but emphasized Pakistan's balanced approach, demonstrating its commitment to fostering broad international ties for enhanced connectivity.
Amb. Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, stated that Pakistan-Japan cooperation was a factor of stability at a time when great power competition was intensifying. He emphasized upon the shared values and interests which bound the two countries in cordial and cooperative ties, and called for building on this foundation to further enhance multifaceted cooperation. He also advocated increased political dialogue, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contact to foster yet greater understanding of each other's perspectives.
Amb Farukh Amil, Chairman IPO and former Ambassador to Japan, affirmed Pakistan's long-standing desire to strengthen development partnerships with Japan. He also emphasized Japan's technological leadership and the critical importance of collaboration in technology and innovation for Pakistan's future economic and security progress while praising Japan's unconditional humanitarian aid during natural disasters.
