Japan to assist Pakistan transport tents to Turkeyie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan decided anew to dispatch a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) aircraft in response to the damages caused by the earthquake in southeastern Turkey, based on the Law Concerning Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Team.

To be specific, one SDF aircraft is scheduled to depart for Pakistan to transport emergency relief supplies, including tents available in Pakistan, to Turkey, said a news release issued by the embassy of Japan in Pakistan.

This is the first international emergency relief operation to be carried out in cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), upon the request from the Government of Turkey, a member of NATO, and NATO, to Japan, its global partner, to cooperate in the transportation of relief supplies by an SDF aircraft.

Japan is determined to continue to provide necessary assistance in cooperation with NATO and international organizations, utilizing its experience and knowledge as an earthquake-prone country.