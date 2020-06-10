UrduPoint.com
Japan To Help Enhancing COVID Testing Capacity

Wed 10th June 2020

Japan to help enhancing COVID testing capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday expressed concerns over the increasing number of coronavirus cases and vowed to help Pakistan in enhancing COVID-19 testing capacity.

Talking to Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, he said Pakistan, an important country, was enduring the menaces of coronavirus pandemic and locust attack, said spokesman of the authority.

Ambassador said Japan would provide latest machinery and insecticides to fight against the desert locust's attacks.

Japan would extend support to Pakistani farmers, who had been affected by the locust attack.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA said flash flooding was also expected in the coming monsoon in addition to coronavirus and locust.

He thanked Japan for assisting Pakistan in most difficult times, adding that Pakistan wanted to acquire modern machinery from Japan for combating locust attack.

