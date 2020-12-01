UrduPoint.com
Japan To Host 80 Pakistanis In 61 Training Programmes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:59 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Japan is offering training to 80 Pakistani nationals in its 61 programmes during the current fiscal year.

The programmes to be implemented by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) will be carried out through Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organizations.

The training programmes for Pakistani nationals were held inside Japan every year, however due to pandemic, JICA is exploring alternative methods such as online courses.

Under the 'Group and Region-Focused Programme', around 60 trainees will participate for one to two months with the participants from the other countries.

Approximately 5,000 trainees have joined under this programme since 1957.

The 'Young Leaders Training Programme' will target 10 trainees of 20 to 35 years age for 2-3 weeks. Around 495 trainees have joined under this programme since 1991.

Under the 'Long-term Training Programme', the participants study at Japanese universities pursuing masters or post-doctor degrees for 2-3 years. Around 32 trainees have studied under this programme since 2016.

The 'Country Focus Training Programme' is an order-made programmes which focuses on specific sector for a certain country. The period is less than one year.

