Japan to implement 7 new technical cooperation programmes in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The government of Japan has decided to implement seven new Japanese technical cooperation programmes in Pakistan to cater the social needs and assist capacity building for growing industries at the Federal and provincial level.

Besides these seven programmes, the Japanese government will implement a total of 25 technical cooperation programmes in Pakistan in fiscal year 2021, said a press release issued here Monday.

The new Japanese technical cooperation programmes, starting in fiscal year 2021, include the projects and dispatch of experts for improvement in health, education, agriculture, gender and information technology sectors and will be implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) over the period of around three years.

The programmes cover areas such as strengthening care for mothers, newborn and child health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), dispatching education policy Advisor to Sindh, strengthening of community engagement and educational practices for better retention in Sindh, providing technical support for livestock genetic improvement in Sindh, coaching trout farming technology in KP, promoting survivor-centered approach in gender-based violence in Punjab and dispatching technical advisor for ICT industry development in Pakistan.

For the effective implementation of these programmes, JICA, besides dispatching of Japanese experts for capacity building of counterpart organizations, will conduct online trainings to share Japanese expertise and experience under the restrictions on overseas travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, citing his optimism on the new Japanese technical cooperation programmes, said these programmes with their successful implementation would greatly benefit the government and people of Pakistan at the federal and provincial level.

"Capacity building in health, education, agriculture, gender and ICT sectors are some of the priority areas for Japanese assistance in Pakistan," said the ambassador.

The ambassador hoped that these projects would contribute towards the bright future of Pakistan and further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations.