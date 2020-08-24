UrduPoint.com
Japan To Invest In Electro-medical Industry; Energy Related Projects In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:18 PM

Japan to invest in electro-medical industry; energy related projects in Pakistan

Japan has shown interest in investing in the electro-medical industry, Lithium-ion batteries production and energy related projects of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan has shown interest in investing in the electro-medical industry, Lithium-ion batteries production and energy related projects of Pakistan.

This was discussed between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain during a meeting held here on Monday.

The ambassador assured that Japan would extend cooperation in various fields of science and technology of Pakistan.

The discussion about revival and improvement of Pakistan's technical education institutions with the support of Japan was held during the meeting.

The Ambassador of Japan, Matsuda Kuninori appreciated the efforts and vision of the federal minister to promote science and technology in Pakistan.

He said "Chaudhry Fawad's vision regarding science and technology is commendable".

