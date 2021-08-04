UrduPoint.com

Japan To Offer 70 Training Programmes For Around 120 Pakistani Trainees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:27 PM

Japan to offer 70 training programmes for around 120 Pakistani trainees

The government of Japan has decided to offer 70 training programmes, which are held in Japan or implemented online for Pakistani nationals every year, as a part of development cooperation for the further development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Japan has decided to offer 70 training programmes, which are held in Japan or implemented online for Pakistani nationals every year, as a part of development cooperation for the further development of Pakistan.

The programmes widely cover various sectors from social needs such as education, health, water resources, environment and human development, to industrial needs such as agriculture, energy, transportation and ICT, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Governance, disaster risk reduction and gender are also covered. The number and condition of participants and terms are set according to the target of each course.

The programmes for Pakistan have been implemented since 1957 and approximately 6,000 Pakistani people participated during long history.

The programmes are implemented by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), thanks to the support by Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organizations.

Under the restriction on overseas travel by the COVID-19 pandemic, JICA is utilising alternative methods such as online communications so that opportunities to participate in the training will not be lost.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, citing his optimism on the training programmes in Japan said that these exceptionally wide variety training programmes can be achieved as a result of a long succession of more than 60 years track record. "I would like all participants to make maximum use of this opportunity, even in challenging times", said the ambassador.

The ambassador hoped that these participants who would broaden their knowledge in Japan could contribute towards the bright future of Pakistan and further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Agriculture Japan All From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

27 minutes ago
 Italy Calls for Urgent EU Meeting on Migrant Influ ..

Italy Calls for Urgent EU Meeting on Migrant Influx

27 seconds ago
 Lebanon donor conference exceeds aid target

Lebanon donor conference exceeds aid target

28 seconds ago
 Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign to Leave Space ..

Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign to Leave Space for Future Leaders - White Hou ..

31 seconds ago
 'Hijack' of ship off UAE is over, says UK agency

'Hijack' of ship off UAE is over, says UK agency

35 seconds ago
 Five private dental colleges unlawfully admitted s ..

Five private dental colleges unlawfully admitted students into BDS Programs: PMC ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.