Japan To Offer 70 Training Programmes For Around 120 Pakistani Trainees

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Japan has decided to offer 70 training programmes, which are held in Japan or implemented online for Pakistani nationals every year, as a part of development cooperation for the further development of Pakistan.

The programmes widely cover various sectors from social needs such as education, health, water resources, environment and human development, to industrial needs such as agriculture, energy, transportation and ICT, said a press release.

Governance, disaster risk reduction and gender are also covered. The number and condition of participants and terms are set according to the target of each course.

The programmes for Pakistan have been implemented since 1957 and approximately 6,000 Pakistani people participated during long history.

The programmes are implemented by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), thanks to the support by Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organizations.

Under the restriction on overseas travel by the COVID-19 pandemic, JICA is utilising alternative methods such as online communications so that opportunities to participate in the training will not be lost.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori, citing his optimism on the training programmes in Japan said that these exceptionally wide variety training programmes can be achieved as a result of a long succession of more than 60 years track record. "I would like all participants to make maximum use of this opportunity, even in challenging times", said the ambassador.

The ambassador hoped that these participants who would broaden their knowledge in Japan could contribute towards the bright future of Pakistan and further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations.

