Japan To Provide $ 2.16 Mln Assistance To Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Japan to provide $ 2.16 mln assistance to fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Government of Japan has decided to provide grant of $ 1,620,000 through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and $ 540,000 through International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the Government of Pakistan to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

This support would boost Pakistan's capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.   This assistance will reduce and delay the transmission of COVID-19, to minimize serious disease due to COVID-19 and reduce associated deaths, to ensure ongoing health services during epidemic peak periods and to minimize socio-economic impact. With the support of UNICEF and IOM necessary equipment/material will be provided to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and technical assistance by considering the situation on the ground on the request of the Government of Pakistan.

  Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Matsuda Kuninori, commended the tremendous efforts by the Government of Pakistan and its people against the COVID-19 as the issue is becoming even more serious worldwide.

He also added that it was important for every state in the international community to take necessary steps to address this disease.

The Government of Japan always stands with Pakistan to fight against such viruses, referring to Japanese Assistance of $ 229 Million in total provided to Pakistan for polio eradication since 1996.

Simultaneously the Government of Japan would like to cooperate with the Government of Pakistan to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.

