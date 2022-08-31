UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide Emergency Relief Goods To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Upon the request of Government of Pakistan, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods, containing tents and plastic sheets, through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Pakistan, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Pakistan to support the people affected by the flood disaster," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said in a press release on Wednesday .

