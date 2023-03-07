UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide Grant To Five NGOs For Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance of up to USD 295,430 to five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for development projects in Pakistan.

The grant contracts were signed between Ito Takeshi, Charge d' Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan and representatives of the five NGOs at the Embassy of Japan, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The NGOs, including Rural Aid Pakistan, Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society, Hana Development Council, Saibaan Development Organization, and Dir Area Development Organization, will implement the projects.

According to details Rural Aid Pakistan will receive a USD 65,617 grant to install solar power irrigation systems in four agricultural villages in Narowal district, Punjab. The project will improve agricultural infrastructure in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable way, and then contribute to boosting farmers' income with the efficient increase in food crops.

Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society will receive a USD 51,907 grant to construct check dams and protection walls for disaster prevention and an incinerator for a hygienic environment in Chitral district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The project will enhance security when natural disasters such as sediment flow caused by heavy rain occur, and also help environment preservation by introducing proper disposal of waste.

Hana Development Council will receive a USD 49,489 grant to install electricity facilities in seven villages in Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab.

The project will make electricity available for the villagers and improve their living standards by enabling them, for example, to turn on a light at night and use home electrical appliances and farm equipment.

Saibaan Development Organization will receive a USD 56,418 grant to pave one kilometre of link road in Mansehra district, KP. The project will offer local people better transportation infrastructure, and then make it easier and safer for children to go to school as well as improve access to medical facilities and cities.

Dir Area Development Organization will receive a USD 71,999 grant to construct a micro hydropower station in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This project will supply reliable, low-cost, and environmentally-friendly electricity to local people. Its availability will allow them to turn on a light at night and encourage them to use heating appliances in winter instead of bonfires.

At the signing ceremony, Ito congratulated the five organizations on winning grants from the Japanese government.

He also expressed his expectation that these development projects, in cooperation with local communities, would have a positive impact on improving the living standards of Pakistani people at the grassroots level.

The Government of Japan will provide further flexible and timely support for local NGOs through grant assistance to improve the social well-being of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level.

