Japan to provide over $4 m assistance to Pakistan to combat COVID-19: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Friday said the Government of Japan had decided to provide the fifth cache of assistance of $ 4,000,320 to Pakistan through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to support its efforts in combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Japan had already provided a total assistance of $ 3,410,000 to Pakistan through UNICEF, IOM, IFRC and UNHCR for a similar support, the ambassador said in statement issued by the Japaneses Embassy The ambassador said through the current grant assistance, the UNOPS would provide necessary technical assistance and equipment/material to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by considering the situation on the ground as well as the request it received from the Government of Pakistan. The support, he said, would boost Pakistan's capacity to quickly track the coronavirus affected persons and treat them accordingly, which would help in reducing and delaying the local transmission of it, hence minimizing the serious illness and associated deaths due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, it would also strengthen the ongoing health services during the fast approaching peak period of the pandemic and help in minimizing its socio-economic impact, he added.

He appreciated the tremendous efforts of Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19, saying the latest Japanese assistance would support it defeating the lethal virus pandemic.

The ambassador stressed upon the need of taking more collective measures by the international community to fight out the disease. Keeping in view the long-standing friendship, Japan would continue to provide its support to Pakistan not only in its efforts to fight against COVID-19 but also in other matters related to Japan-Pakistan socio-economic cooperation, he added.