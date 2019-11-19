UrduPoint.com
Japan To Provide Relaxation In Terms Of Work Visa For Pakistanis: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday said that Japan was relaxing the terms of work visa for ten countries including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday said that Japan was relaxing the terms of work visa for ten countries including Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing the Japan Festival 2019 held here at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The aim of the festival is to showcase the expertise of Japanese language by Pakistani students and rich cultural diversity, traditions of Japan under one roof.

The event was jointly organized by the Japanese Language Department of NUML and Japan Embassy.

The day-long Japan festival featuring variety of cultural activities was inaugurated by Kuninori Matsuda, the Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, together with the Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar.

The ceremony was also attended by the Director General NUML, Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, guests from Japan embassy and large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that both the countries were celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2020 and both countries also have very warm bilateral relations, he said.

He said that Japan has rich history and Pakistani students were taking interest in Japan's culture, which was good for the future of both countries.

He also said that NUML was playing pivotal role in promoting Japanese language and culture in Pakistan. The embassy and NUML will also work together to further promote bilateral relations, he said.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar said that NUML was the only languages university of the country and providing a platform to all foreign languages.

Students of Pakistan taking interest in Japanese language and culture and NUML is helping them to get command over the Japanese language. The embassy and the university have best working relationship and this spirit will be continued in the future.

He thanked honourable ambassador and all the worthy guests.

Japan festival began with the Japanese Language Speech Contest among the students of Japanese language department at NUML and was followed by other colourful cultural performances such as Kendo demonstration, Taiko performance, Karate and Judo demonstration, Ninja performance, Origami workshop, Bonsai and Ikebana demonstrations.

