Japan to provide Rs 6.2bln for water treatment, distribution system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japan will provide Rs 6.20 billion for improvement of the water treatment plant and water distribution system in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Japan will provide Rs 6.20 billion for improvement of the water treatment plant and water distribution system in Faisalabad.

The ambassador of Japan, Matsuda Kuninori, has informed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about it through a letter.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar thanked the Japanese government and the ambassador through a letter, saying that the provincial government appreciates Japanese collaboration for improving people's quality of life.

Improvement in the supply and drainage of the water system in Faisalabad is imperative, he added.

Pakistan and Japan have the best relations which are being cemented with every passing day, he added.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador said that improvement in supply and drainage of water was important for maintaining the quality of life and added that Japanese assistance would help improve the quality of life of the people in Punjab.

Similarly, cooperation would continue to further strengthen the bilateral relations, he added.