Japan to sign MoU with Pakistan to hire skilled Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ):Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda has said his country would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistani government to hire more skilled workers.

Addressing at a reception hosted by him for journalists at his residence on Friday, the Ambassador said Pakistan was among top 10 countries from where Japan was looking to hire skilled workforce.

He told the newsmen that Pakistani workers currently serving in Japan were contributing to the country's development with dedication and honesty. The Ambassador said the workers would also be given working visas of Japan but as pre-requisite, they would have to learn Japanese language what he said was very easy to do. He said the workers who would spend five years successfully in Japan would be allowed to bring their respective families to Japan.

Coming to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the ambassador said the preparations for Games were in full swing. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.

Kuninori Matsuda also showed concern over the Pakistan hockey team qualifying for the Olympics.

He was of the view that Pakistan was one of the best hockey teams in the world. Pakistan team would face Netherlands in the Olympics qualifying round in Amsterdam on October 26 and 27, he expressed.

The Ambassador told that Pakistan was a dominant force in the Olympics, winning three gold and three silver medals between 1956 and 1984. He said Pakistan won three gold medals in 1960 Rome, 1968 Mexico City and 1984 Los Angeles, adding that the green-shirts bagged three silver medals in 1956 Melbourne, 1964 Tokyo and 1972 Munich while two bronze medals in 1976 Montreal and 1992 Barcelona.

To a question, the Ambassador said Japan was also thriving in cricket and would be a formidable team in future.

He said Japan had qualified for the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup for the first time ever after winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier. "Many cricket clubs were registered with the Japanese Cricket Association and the game was flourishing in the country," he said.