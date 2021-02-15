Japan to work with Sindh govt, on automobile, fisheries, IT sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister and Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Monday agreed to work together for the development of fisheries, automobile and IT-based youth exchange programs from next year.

This decision was taken in the meeting held between the two here at the CM House , said a statement.

The chief minister said that there were a lot of investment opportunities for Japanese investors in Sindh. "The provincial government encourages investment in the province directly or on the Public Private Partnership mode," he said.

The visiting envoy said that they had selected automobile, fisheries and youth exchange programs in IT sectors.

The chief minister said that his government was working to develop the fisheries sector on international standards.

"We have best jetties and large fishermen settlements," he said and added it would be a great opportunity if Japanese investors come over to invest in the sector and use the latest technologies to further flourishing the fisheries sector.

"If Japanese investors want to invest on their own, the government would not only welcome them but extend them complete support and if they intend the provincial government should become their partner, we would do it on PPP mode," he said.

The visiting envoy also showed his interest in establishment of Japanese automobile in Karachi or at a nearby area.

The chief minister said that his government would welcome the investment. "Japanese automobile industry would have a vast market in the region if it is established here," Syed Murad Ali Shah said and added we have sea routes to export the automobiles to the nearby countries apart from meeting the national requirement.

The third sector on which the host and the guest agreed to chalk out a detailed program was the exchange of skilled youth packages under which the IT students of different universities of the province would acquire necessary training in Japan. "This program would generate highly skilled youth for development of the IT industry in both the countries," Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

The chief minister directed his Principal Secretary to develop coordination between the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad and the provincial Investment department to start official negotiations to materialize the projects.