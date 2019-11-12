Japan welcomes opening of Kartarpur Corridor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Japan has expressed its congratulations on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the fact that it would enable Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan easily and safely.

In a statement, OHTAKA Masato, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, while paying respect to the efforts made by both India and Pakistan that led to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor said this event would promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan here on Tuesday said.