Japan welcomes US-Taliban peace deal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori on Monday welcomed the signing of peace agreement between the U.S. Government and the Afghan Taliban including the planned U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations, as very positive developments in the Afghan peace process.

On this historic occasion, Ambassador MATSUDA highly appreciated an important and constructive role of Pakistan in facilitating the peace process, a press release of Embassy of Japan issued here said.

He reaffirms that the Government of Japan strongly hopes that the forthcoming negotiations will make a steady and constructive progress in order to realize an Afghan-led durable and comprehensive peace.

He reiterates that Government of Japan will continue to actively contribute to the peace and stability of Afghanistan in collaboration with international community and look forward to working closely with Pakistan.