Japan wishes Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On the auspicious occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's independence, on behalf of the people of Japan, Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro on Sunday expressed their heartiest felicitations and best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

"This year also marks the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and I feel satisfied and added that there are friendly relations that have kept growing, let me renew my pledge to continue to work together to further enhance and deepen our bonds towards the next 70 years". Japan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad! "Azm-e-Aaali Shaan, Shaad rahe Pakistan"