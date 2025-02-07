Japanes envoy calls on law minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Japanese Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi on Friday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss issues pertaining to strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

During the discussion, both sides emphasized the longstanding friendly relations between the peoples of Pakistan and Japan.

The Federal Minister acknowledged Japan's support in Pakistan’s economic and industrial development and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen cooperation with Japan.

Ambassador AKAMATSU reiterated Japan’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development goals and agreed to enhance collaboration in various sectors.

He also highlighted the completion of 70 years of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) between Japan and Pakistan and reaffirmed Japan’s willingness to continue its partnership in Pakistan’s progress.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and agreed to further expand bilateral relations for the benefit of both nations.