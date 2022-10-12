UrduPoint.com

Japanese Ambassador Assures Further Invest In Pakistan's Power Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Japanese ambassador assures further invest in Pakistan's power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Mr Mitsuhiro Wada on Wednesday said that Japan has been investing in Pakistan's power sector and assured to further enhance investment in power sector of the country.

The ambassador expressed these views in a meeting with Minister of Energy Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here Wednesday, said a press release.

The ambassador appreciated the government initiatives for promotion of solar energy and mentioned that Japanese companies were interested in solar energy sector.

Showing satisfaction at the current level of excellent bilateral ties, the minister appreciated the longstanding engagement of Japan with Pakistan for improving its economic and social infrastructure.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for Khurram Dastgir's presence at the funeral of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr. Wada reiterated Japan's support for Pakistan in the devastating floods.

The minister said he was much impressed by the kind gesture of people of Japan, as they have been sending letters and money to Pakistan's embassy.

The minister lauded the Japanese investment, particularly in the energy sector. He highlighted that Pakistan's energy sector offers vast opportunities for investment specially in renewables.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Japan Khurram Dastgir Khan Money Government

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.