Japanese Ambassador calls in Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori called on Ms Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence Production in her office at Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ambassador mentioned the participation of Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces in International Maritime Exercise of Aman 2021.

He appreciated Pakistan's efforts for successfully holding the Aman 2021 exercises and said that Japan would continue to participate in such exercises in future too.

The ambassador also highlighted the prospective areas of cooperation between the two countries in the domains of IT, education and Agriculture in addition to defence production.

Zobaida Jalal said that Japan is very important for us and Pakistan believes that there exists a great potential of cooperation between the two countries.

Both countries need to identify new areas of cooperation and give a boost to their bilateral ties.

She thanked the government of Japan for participating in the recently held Aman2021 exercises and said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and would continue to make endeavors for peace.

Pakistan believes that holding Aman (peace) exercises on regular basis would promote maritime security which is essential for regional and global peace, she added.