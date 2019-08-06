UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Calls On Adviser To PM On Finance*

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Japanese Ambassador calls on Adviser to PM on Finance*

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda called onthe Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul HafeezShaikh, here Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda called onthe Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul HafeezShaikh, here Tuesday.The Adviser welcomed the Ambassador and called the relationsbetween the two countries having immense importance for both sides.

Heexpressed his desire to expand the trade relations existing between the twocountries on mutually beneficial and supportive terms. The Ambassadorcongratulated the Adviser on assuming his responsibilities as the leader ofthe financial team of the government and briefed the Adviser on theexisting level of cooperation between the two countries.

He told theAdviser that currently the government of Japan and JICA are cooperatingwith the government of Pakistan on social development programmes, technicalassistance in counter terrorism activities and health and hygiene sector.Moreover, the Japanese investors are planning to invest in pharmaceuticaland food & agriculture sectors.

The Ambassador briefed that they areplanning to invite high level Pakistani business delegations to Japan toexplore the possibilities of finding new trade ventures.

The Adviser welcomed the interest taken by the Japanese side inimproving the economic relations with Pakistan and said that he wouldcontinue to support the further strengthening this relationship.

TheAdviser also shared with the Ambassador the details of his recent visitalong with the Prime Minister to the United States. Progress made on FATFwas also shared. He said that the relationship with the United States underthe leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a more stable footingthan the previous tenures and on the FATF programme, the government ismaking all possible efforts to come out of the grey list; the USauthorities have acknowledged the hard work and seriousness of thePakistani government on controlling terror financing and money laundering.The Ambassador briefed the Adviser that JICA is also planning thenext level of economic partnership with the government of Pakistan.

Hesaid, Pakistan could prove an important gateway for expanding the regionaltrade between Japan and Central Asian States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Agriculture Progress Japan United States Money Financial Action Task Force All Government Asia

Recent Stories

TCL’s P8S full-screen 4K AI TV Launches in Paki ..

43 minutes ago

People,government, opposition must be ready for wa ..

23 seconds ago

Corps Commanders vow to go to any extent to fulfil ..

27 seconds ago

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) starts tree p ..

44 minutes ago

Seminar on Independence Day held at Islamia Univer ..

44 minutes ago

Turkey Arrests 9 People Over Alleged Links to Gule ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.