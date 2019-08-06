Japanese Ambassador calls on Adviser to PM on Finance*

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda called onthe Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul HafeezShaikh, here Tuesday

The Adviser welcomed the Ambassador and called the relationsbetween the two countries having immense importance for both sides.

Heexpressed his desire to expand the trade relations existing between the twocountries on mutually beneficial and supportive terms. The Ambassadorcongratulated the Adviser on assuming his responsibilities as the leader ofthe financial team of the government and briefed the Adviser on theexisting level of cooperation between the two countries.

He told theAdviser that currently the government of Japan and JICA are cooperatingwith the government of Pakistan on social development programmes, technicalassistance in counter terrorism activities and health and hygiene sector.Moreover, the Japanese investors are planning to invest in pharmaceuticaland food & agriculture sectors.

The Ambassador briefed that they areplanning to invite high level Pakistani business delegations to Japan toexplore the possibilities of finding new trade ventures.

The Adviser welcomed the interest taken by the Japanese side inimproving the economic relations with Pakistan and said that he wouldcontinue to support the further strengthening this relationship.

TheAdviser also shared with the Ambassador the details of his recent visitalong with the Prime Minister to the United States. Progress made on FATFwas also shared. He said that the relationship with the United States underthe leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a more stable footingthan the previous tenures and on the FATF programme, the government ismaking all possible efforts to come out of the grey list; the USauthorities have acknowledged the hard work and seriousness of thePakistani government on controlling terror financing and money laundering.The Ambassador briefed the Adviser that JICA is also planning thenext level of economic partnership with the government of Pakistan.

Hesaid, Pakistan could prove an important gateway for expanding the regionaltrade between Japan and Central Asian States.