Japanese Ambassador calls on Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Thursday called on Federal Minister Narcotics Control, Azam Swati and appreciated the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan during coronavirus pandemic.

The ambassador said Pakistan was copping with COVID-19 crisis in a remarkable way, given the fact that developed states were unable to cope with it successfully on their own, said a press issued here.

He said that Japanese government and people of Japan was standing with Pakistan during Coronavirus crises. Japanese government recently donated US$ 1 million for Afghan refugees in order to provide safety kits and food ration to daily wagers living in Afghan camps, he added.

Minister Azam Swati while conveying his appreciations to Japanese Ambassador said, "Fight against Corona is symbolic to fight against drug menace". He further said humanity was facing the challenge of illegal drug inflow, adding it was a universal issue, therefore, winning war against drug trafficking was impossible without combined efforts from around the world.

Swati said that efforts of those involved in fight against coronavirus must not be forgotten.

Kuninori Matsuda acknowledged Pakistan's role in making Afghan peace process successful.

He said Japanese government was willing to work together with Pakistan to bring peace and prosperity in the region once it was out of corona pandemic.