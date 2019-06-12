Japanese ambassador calls on Faisal Vawda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday called on Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda here and discussed mutual cooperation in the sector of water resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday called on Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda here and discussed mutual cooperation in the sector of water resources.

The minister invited the Japanese Ambassador to invest in the water resources sector of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

He told the ambassador it was a right time to invest in water resources sector as it has vast potential.

The Japanese ambassador assured his full support to the Pakistani government.