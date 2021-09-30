UrduPoint.com

Japanese Ambassador Calls On Hammad Azhar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Japanese Ambassador calls on Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Azhar here Thursday expressing satisfaction over the investor-friendly policy of present government which attracted foreign investors including Japanese Companies to invest in Pakistan.

Minister lauded the efforts of Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda for strengthening Pak-Japan economic relations during his 3-year tenure in Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting the Federal Minister highlighted work of Japanese Ambassador for successfully implementing projects related to economic and social development including projects of water management, clean drinking water, and energy.

Minister also mentioned the key initiatives and expeditious steps taken by the present government for the promotion of clean and green energy resources and informed that all the future energy projects would be Renewable Energy based.

Ambassador also stressed the importance of regional connectivity with Central Asia which would yield economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment and tourism.

Minister expressed his gratitude on the commendable efforts of the ambassador for strengthening bilateral economic and social fabric between the two countries and wished him success in future endeavor.

