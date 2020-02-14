UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Calls On KP Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Japanese ambassador calls on KP Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan

Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan at Khyber Pakthunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed different development projects and matters of mutual interest in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan at Khyber Pakthunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed different development projects and matters of mutual interest in the province.

Both the leaders agreed for mutual cooperation between Government of KP and Japanese Government, says an official statement issued here.

The Chief Minister KP thanked Japanese Government for JICA's cooperation in development projects in the province, saying conditions of roads and others infrastructure in merged areas would be improved besides, work on 700 kilometers roads with cooperation of JICA in KP.

With strengthening of roads infrastructure, the CM KP said tourism and trade activities would be improved in the province.

The KP Government and JICA have agreed to improve roads infrastructure in rural areas of the province. The CM KP said a comprehensive document through Planning Commission has been sent to Japanese Embassy and JICA regarding repair and rehabilitation of roads in KP.

The Japanese ambassador expressed satisfaction over improvement of law and order situation in KP and appreciated promotion of trade, tourism and business activities in the province.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Law And Order Government

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

18 minutes ago

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

38 minutes ago

Making National Vote on Russian Constitution Offic ..

22 minutes ago

Minsk May Fine Russia If No Flexibility Seen on Lo ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Asks Canada for Fi ..

22 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.