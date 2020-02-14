Japanese ambassador calls on KP Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan at Khyber Pakthunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed different development projects and matters of mutual interest in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan at Khyber Pakthunkhwa House Islamabad and discussed different development projects and matters of mutual interest in the province.

Both the leaders agreed for mutual cooperation between Government of KP and Japanese Government, says an official statement issued here.

The Chief Minister KP thanked Japanese Government for JICA's cooperation in development projects in the province, saying conditions of roads and others infrastructure in merged areas would be improved besides, work on 700 kilometers roads with cooperation of JICA in KP.

With strengthening of roads infrastructure, the CM KP said tourism and trade activities would be improved in the province.

The KP Government and JICA have agreed to improve roads infrastructure in rural areas of the province. The CM KP said a comprehensive document through Planning Commission has been sent to Japanese Embassy and JICA regarding repair and rehabilitation of roads in KP.

The Japanese ambassador expressed satisfaction over improvement of law and order situation in KP and appreciated promotion of trade, tourism and business activities in the province.