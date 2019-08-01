UrduPoint.com
Japanese Ambassador Calls On KP Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:17 PM

Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Kuinori Matsuda called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Kuinori Matsuda called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad on Thursday.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interests, said an official statement here today.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's effort in bringing peace in neighbor country Afghanistan and he also showed keen interest to invest in agriculture, tourism and gym stone industry in the province.

The governor while felicitating to the new ambassador, highlighted the importance of Pakistani fruits which are grown in KP and sought help from Japan in food processing and exporting the same.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very rich in production of all kinds of fruits and its quality is more than better from other areas of the country.

The governor also invited Japanese businessmen to visit newly established special economic zones in the province and asked for Japan's assistance in processing the gym stones for international market.

On this occasion, Japanese Ambassador assured to provide all possible assistance and help to Pakistan and emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations.

