Japanese ambassador calls on leader of house in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada on Monday called on Leader of the House in Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem in Islamabad wherein issues of mutual interests including bilateral relations, economic cooperation and others were discussed.

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem also congratulated the Ambassador of Japan on his appointment in Pakistan.

Dr. Shahzad said that Pakistan valued its relations with Japan and wanted to further expand trade, economic, diplomatic and inter-parliamentary relations with it.

The senator further said bilateral cooperation needs to be further enhanced for regional and global development and prosperity.

Pakistan-Japan relations were based on mutual trust, common ground on regional and global issues and friendly cooperation, Dr. Shahzad Waseem said, adding that Japan was a big investor in Pakistan which shows mutual trust.

He said Japan's assistance to Pakistan for social services was also commendable. The year 2022 would be celebrated as the year of Pakistan-Japan friendship, he said.

Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations were established in 1952 and passed every test of time, he said, adding that the two countries have embarked on a 70-year journey together and the friendship has deepened with the passage of time.

He further stressed on the need of further boosting of bilateral cooperation in science, technology, manpower, tourism and other fields between two countries.

Talking about situation in Afghanistan, the senator said peaceful Afghanistan is important for the region and regional development. Pakistan is supporting for the promotion of peace and development in the region in line of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said Pakistan valued the ??mutual respect, non-interference and peaceful resolution of issues, cooperation and coordination in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

Senator Shahzad said Parliamentary diplomacy will help bring the people of the two countries closer.

The Ambassador of Japan agreed with the views of Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem and said he was determined to take bilateral cooperation to new heights.