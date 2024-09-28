Open Menu

Japanese Ambassador Calls On Nawaz, Maryam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Japan's Ambassador Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada here on Saturday.

The discussions focused on mutual interests, enhancing bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation across various sectors.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif emphasized their commitment to further expanding the excellent relations between Pakistan and Japan, highlighting Japan's prominence in the global arena due to its hard work and dedication.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in boosting the bilateral trade volume and praised Japan's collaboration with the Punjab government in improving education, health, and urban facilities.

The CM noted the significant potential for investment in Punjab across sectors such as education, health, and energy, stating that the government is providing a conducive environment and incentives for investment.

The Japanese ambassador expressed a desire to further enhance relations with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and other officials.

