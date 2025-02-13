Open Menu

Japanese Ambassador, CM Sindh Discuss Bilateral Issues, Investment Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Japanese Ambassador o Pakistan Akamatsu Shiochi on Thursday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed matters related bilateral relations and investment opportunities.

According to CM House statement, Sindh Chief Minister also invited Japanese companies to invest in mass transit projects in Karachi and said that the Sindh government was working to improve the transport system across the province so as to provide the best travel facilities to the people.

The Chief Minister said that provincial government was also working in the field of waste water treatment to ensure environmental protection and provision of clean water. He further said that Japanese companies should be involved in waste water treatment projects in Karachi, as the Sindh government is running various development projects under direct investment and public-private partnership.

Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shiochi expressed deep interest in investing in the transport and waste water treatment sectors in Sindh.

He said that Japanese companies were looking at investment opportunities in Sindh and cooperation in this regard will be further promoted.

It was also agreed in the meeting that constant coordination will be ensured between the Sindh Investment Department and the Japanese Embassy to promote Japanese investment in Sindh, so that joint projects in various sectors can be taken forward.

