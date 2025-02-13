Japanese Ambassador, CM Sindh Discuss Bilateral Issues, Investment Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Japanese Ambassador o Pakistan Akamatsu Shiochi on Thursday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House and discussed matters related bilateral relations and investment opportunities.
According to CM House statement, Sindh Chief Minister also invited Japanese companies to invest in mass transit projects in Karachi and said that the Sindh government was working to improve the transport system across the province so as to provide the best travel facilities to the people.
The Chief Minister said that provincial government was also working in the field of waste water treatment to ensure environmental protection and provision of clean water. He further said that Japanese companies should be involved in waste water treatment projects in Karachi, as the Sindh government is running various development projects under direct investment and public-private partnership.
Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shiochi expressed deep interest in investing in the transport and waste water treatment sectors in Sindh.
He said that Japanese companies were looking at investment opportunities in Sindh and cooperation in this regard will be further promoted.
It was also agreed in the meeting that constant coordination will be ensured between the Sindh Investment Department and the Japanese Embassy to promote Japanese investment in Sindh, so that joint projects in various sectors can be taken forward.
Recent Stories
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japanese Ambassador, CM Sindh discuss bilateral issues, investment opportunities3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 40-kg unhygienic sohan halwa,items3 minutes ago
-
Punjab tightens grip on beggar mafia, declares non-bailable offense3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews DHQ Hospital expansion plan, services improvement3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven kite sellers with 1100 kites, string rolls3 minutes ago
-
Two lady smugglers held, over eight kg hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Commerce College conducts entrance Test of BS programs13 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sargodha region official held for taking bribe23 minutes ago
-
CTO orders strict action against encroachments33 minutes ago
-
Four held for possessing illegal weapons33 minutes ago
-
Delivery of quick medical cover at emergency, DHQ teaching hospital equipped with latest filter clin ..43 minutes ago
-
CTD discards explosive material1 hour ago