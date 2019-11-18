UrduPoint.com
Japanese Ambassador Condole Deaths In Thar Lightning Incident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Japanese Ambassador condole deaths in Thar lightning incident

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Monday expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of those killed in the incident of lightning that had struck different parts in Thar district of Sindh province on November 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda Monday expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of those killed in the incident of lightning that had struck different parts in Thar district of Sindh province on November 16.

The Ambassador in his condolence message said that he felt very saddened for the families affected by that natural calamity and wished speedy recovery for those injured. "I can feel your pain and sorrows. Please accept my deepest sympathies and condolences," he added.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan here, the Government of Japan in the recent past has extended assistance to Pakistan for installing as well as upgrading its weather surveillance radar system through Pakistan Meteorological department.

Japan will continue to support to further strengthening the weather forecasting capability in Pakistan through installing weather surveillance radar system and help Pakistan become more resilient to future natural disasters, said the Ambassador.

It is pertinent to mention here that 5 out of 8 weather radars in Pakistan were supported by Japan and will cover 80% of the country and benefit 90% of the whole population.

