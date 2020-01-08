Japanese Ambassador condoles deaths in Quetta bomb blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta on January 7 and has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident.

Ambassador Matsuda has extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, a Japan Embassy statement released here Wednesday said.

The Ambassador said, "Japan expresses solidarity to the Government of Pakistan and its people.

No act of terrorism can be justified for whatever reason or purpose. Japan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly at this moment when the security situation in Pakistan has been improving recently. Japan is firmly committed to continue supporting efforts by the Government ofPakistan to combat terrorism including its contribution to the capacity building of government authorities."