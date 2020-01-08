UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Condoles Deaths In Quetta Bomb Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

Japanese Ambassador condoles deaths in Quetta bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta on January 7 and has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident.

Ambassador Matsuda has extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured, a Japan Embassy statement released here Wednesday said.

The Ambassador said, "Japan expresses solidarity to the Government of Pakistan and its people.

No act of terrorism can be justified for whatever reason or purpose. Japan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly at this moment when the security situation in Pakistan has been improving recently. Japan is firmly committed to continue supporting efforts by the Government ofPakistan to combat terrorism including its contribution to the capacity building of government authorities."

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Quetta Bomb Blast Japan January All Government

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms importance of regional de-escalation

23 seconds ago

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ..

15 minutes ago

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

15 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

30 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

30 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.