Japanese Ambassador Condoles Over PAF Aircraft Crash

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Japanese Ambassador condoles over PAF aircraft crash

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) , Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali.

The PAF aircraft was on a routine operational training mission here on Tuesday 7th January 2020, when it fell and crashed down.

Ambassador Matsuda has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said that he is deeply grieved and saddened at this tragicnews and prays for the families of the two pilots onboard to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.

