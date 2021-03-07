UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Congratulates ITF, PTF, IPC For Holding Davis Cup World Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 12:13 AM

Japanese Ambassador congratulates ITF, PTF, IPC for holding Davis Cup World Group

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed his deep appreciation and heartfelt congratulations to all the stakeholders involved in successfully holding the Davis Cup World Group 1 tie at the Pakistan Sports Complex between Japan and Pakistan teams (March 5-6) despite the challenging conditions in the midst of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ):Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed his deep appreciation and heartfelt congratulations to all the stakeholders involved in successfully holding the Davis Cup World Group 1 tie at the Pakistan Sports Complex between Japan and Pakistan teams (March 5-6) despite the challenging conditions in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

"My sincere appreciations for International Tennis Federation (ITF), Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) for making their efforts and taking effective measures for successfully hosting this important sporting event between the Japanese and Pakistani tennis teams. Without your sheer efforts and hard work, it would not have been possible to hold these matches successfully" said Ambassador MATSUDA at the conclusion of two-day matches here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The Ambassador, who witnessed the matches between Japanese and Pakistani teams, said that he was impressed to watch the matches on the grass court which was well-kept and maintained for holding these matches of Davis Cup Group 1 tie. Congratulating both the teams for their excellent performance in the matches, Ambassador MATSUDA said he was greatly moved by their professional skills and hard work and wished the players good luck in their future endeavors.

"Winning or losing does matter but the most important thing which counts at the end is your dedication, continued efforts and professionalism. This spirit takes you to the victory stand sooner or later', said the Ambassador. Thanking the Pakistan Tennis Federation for hospitality, Ambassador MATSUDA hoped that holding of such competitions as well as exchanges in the field of sports would help to further strengthen Japan-Pakistan friendly relationships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis World Sports Japan March Event All Lucky Cement Limited Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

16 minutes ago

Senegal opposition collective calls for three days ..

27 minutes ago

Ashgabat, Baku, Ankara to Hold Trilateral Meeting ..

3 minutes ago

France extends weekend lockdown to northern region ..

27 minutes ago

PHA organises light show in Jilani Park

50 minutes ago

TIME features women leading India's farmer protest ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.