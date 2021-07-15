Japanese ambassador expresses condolence over bus accident in Upper Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of Pakistanis and foreign nationals in the bus accident which occurred near the Dasu hydropower plant in Upper Kohistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of Pakistanis and foreign nationals in the bus accident which occurred near the Dasu hydropower plant in Upper Kohistan.

In his condolence message, the Ambassador conveyed his heartfelt grief and sympathies to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

The Ambassador prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for the bereaving families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.