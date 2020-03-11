Japanese ambassador expresses deep grief over death of WC Noman Akram

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of the precious life of Wing Commander Noman Akram who lost his life in an aircraft crash while rehearsing for the upcoming March 23rd parade

"I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and pray for the grieving family to bear this irreparable loss with patience", a press release quoted the ambassador as saying in his condolence message to the bereaved family.