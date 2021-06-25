UrduPoint.com
Japanese Ambassador Expresses Grief Over Johar Town Blast

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Japanese ambassador expresses grief over Johar Town blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kunionori on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in blast at Johar Town in Lahore on June 23rd.

In a condolence message, the ambassador conveyed his heartfelt grief and sympathies to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic incident. Please accept our deepest condolences, and we wish for a quick recovery of the injured", said the ambassador.

The ambassador prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for the bereaving families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

