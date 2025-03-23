Open Menu

Japanese Ambassador Extends Greetings On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Japanese ambassador extends greetings on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, observed annually on March 23.

In a message, Ambassador Shuichi conveyed his best wishes for Pakistan's continued development and prosperity, reaffirming Japan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the country.

Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940, which laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan. The occasion is marked by celebrations across the country, including a grand military parade in the Federal capital.

Recent Stories

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

1 hour ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

2 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

4 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

4 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

4 hours ago
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

6 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

6 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

7 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

7 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

7 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan