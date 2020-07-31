Japanese Ambassador greets Pakistani people on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, MATSUDA Kuninori, has extended his heartfelt and sincere wishes to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Ambassador, in his Eid greetings message, has said "On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan "I would like to convey our warm greetings and best wishes to all the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and the Hajj pilgrimage" said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan in Islamabad here.

The Ambassador said Eid-ul-Azha celebrates Muslim's devotion to God and underscores the importance of the spirit of sacrifice and compassion. Do commemorate this great Islamic festival with its true zeal and spirit as was demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim to follow Allah's Command.

The Ambassador further said that Japan and Pakistan have always maintained cordial and friendly relations.

The Japan, as a true friend of Pakistan, looks forward for greater mutual cooperation in future to achieve our shared goal of peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, he said .

" Let me take this opportunity to renew my resolve that Japan will always stand by Pakistan through thick and thin like a trusted partners.

No matter it is the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, locust invasion or frequent flooding, Japan stands committed to working together with the Government and the people of Pakistan both in times of peace and in the face of any emergency" said Ambassador MATSUDA.