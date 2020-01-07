Japanese Ambassador grieved over loss of lives in PAF aircraft crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali which was on a routine operational training mission on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan here, Ambassador MATSUDA extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said he was deeply grieved and saddened at this tragic news and prayed for the families of the two pilots onboard to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.