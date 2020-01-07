UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In PAF Aircraft Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:28 PM

Japanese Ambassador grieved over loss of lives in PAF aircraft crash

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali which was on a routine operational training mission on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Pakistan Air Force aircraft crash near Mianwali which was on a routine operational training mission on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan here, Ambassador MATSUDA extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said he was deeply grieved and saddened at this tragic news and prayed for the families of the two pilots onboard to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Japan Mianwali

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

14 minutes ago

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

31 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 07 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Sindh issues special driving license to people wit ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Charge d'Affaires summoned to convey Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.