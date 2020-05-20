UrduPoint.com
Japanese Ambassador Grieved Over Loss Of Soldiers' Lives In Two Separate Attacks In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Tuesday expressed his profound grief and sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives of the Frontier Corps soldiers in two separate attacks in Balochistan on May18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Tuesday expressed his profound grief and sincere condolences over the loss of precious lives of the Frontier Corps soldiers in two separate attacks in Balochistan on May18.

"I was deeply shocked and would like to express my condolences and sympathies to all the bereaved families. Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. In close cooperation with Pakistan and the international community, Japan is determined to resolutely stand up against terrorism," said Ambassador Matsuda in a statement issued here.

