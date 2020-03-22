Japanese ambassador Matsuda extends felicitation message on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the health of the leadership and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Monday (March 23).

According to a press release on Sunday, in his message of felicitation, Ambassador Matsuda said the day held a great national significance for the people of Pakistan.

He said the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan was unwavering even through this difficult time when the entire world was grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Japan is fully determined to support Pakistan in fighting COVID-19, as it was the first country to have provided the test materials, also we are working on supporting the country to ably counter the feared damage in the agricultural sector caused by the desert locusts. As the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, I am convinced that both countries will be able to overcome the challenges together," the press release quoted the ambassador as saying.