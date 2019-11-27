UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Meets Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:28 PM

Japanese ambassador meets Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad

A three-member delegation comprising United Nations Organization (UNO) and Japanese Ambassador Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation comprising United Nations Organization (UNO) and Japanese Ambassador Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq.

Amir Afaq discussed Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded public water supply scheme which was completed and provided clean drinking water to the people of Abbottabad. He also discussed some other developmental schemes accomplished in cooperation with government of Japan.

The Deputy Commissioner further hoped that Japan would continue such support in development of Abbottabad and progress of tourism industry.

While talking at the occasion Japanese Ambassador assured DC Abbottabad that Japan government would consider developmental schemes and other projects.

UNO and Japan has cooperated in the developmental schemes in Abbottabad, earlier in the meeting state of basic facilities of life and provision of clean drinking water came under discussion.

Related Topics

United Nations Abbottabad Water Progress Japan Government Industry

Recent Stories

OIC Launches its third Festival in Jeddah with a G ..

2 minutes ago

Central Punjab 13 for four in chase of 325

5 minutes ago

Fawad, Sarfaraz score big hundreds against Souther ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Zulfiqar take ..

14 minutes ago

RAK Ruler pardons 297 prisoners ahead of National ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey Urged To Play Role Mediator; Oic To Intensi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.