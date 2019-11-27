Japanese ambassador meets Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-member delegation comprising United Nations Organization (UNO) and Japanese Ambassador Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq.

Amir Afaq discussed Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded public water supply scheme which was completed and provided clean drinking water to the people of Abbottabad. He also discussed some other developmental schemes accomplished in cooperation with government of Japan.

The Deputy Commissioner further hoped that Japan would continue such support in development of Abbottabad and progress of tourism industry.

While talking at the occasion Japanese Ambassador assured DC Abbottabad that Japan government would consider developmental schemes and other projects.

UNO and Japan has cooperated in the developmental schemes in Abbottabad, earlier in the meeting state of basic facilities of life and provision of clean drinking water came under discussion.