Japanese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On FM

Tue 05th October 2021

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday received Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda for his farewell call at the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the progression of bilateral ties between the two countries and appreciated Ambassador Matsuda's contribution in further strengthening them, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Qureshi also lauded Japan's role as a development partner of Pakistan and highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries on major international and regional issues.

He also recalled the enhanced momentum of interactions at various levels and noted progress on cooperation in trade and commerce, education, human resource development and cultural spheres.

The foreign minister looked forward to continued deepening of bilateral relations built on solid bonds of cooperation and exceptional goodwill in all fields of mutual interest.

He wished the ambassador success for his future assignments.

